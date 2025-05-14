New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): The Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) strongly condemned Turkey's growing military alliance with Pakistan and called for immediate economic sanctions, suspension of flights, and a nationwide boycott of tourism and Turkish goods, according to an official release by Swadeshi Jagran Manch.

The manch said that despite being a NATO member and a purportedly secular republic, Turkey has aligned itself with radical Islamist regimes and military establishments hostile to India's sovereignty. Over recent years, Turkey's strategic defence partnership with Pakistan has intensified alarmingly. It now supplies Pakistan's armed forces with significant military hardware, technical platforms, and training, the release further mentioned.

Turkey has emerged as the second-largest arms supplier to Pakistan after China. It has played a pivotal role in modernising Pakistan's navy and enhancing its aerial warfare capabilities. Among the most troubling developments is the USD 1.5 billion deal under which Turkey provided Pakistan with MILGEM-class warships, boosting Pakistan's naval strike capacity, the release further mentioned.

Turkish firm Baykar has also delivered Bayraktar TB2 and Akinci armed drones. Turkey's STM is upgrading Pakistan's Agosta 90B submarines under a USD 350 million contract, and defence electronics giant HAVELSAN has helped establish an electronic warfare test range in Pakistan. Furthermore, a USD 1.5 billion deal was signed for 30 T129 ATAK helicopters, though delivery has been delayed due to third-party approvals.

The Swadeshi Jagran Manch denounced this alliance, stating it directly endangers India's national security. This defence cooperation is not merely transactional--it is ideological and destabilises South Asia, emboldening Pakistan's military adventurism.

According to the manch, "Turkey seems to have forgotten India's timely humanitarian aid during its times of crisis. In February 2023, following a devastating earthquake, India was among the first to launch "Operation Dost," sending over 100 tons of relief materials, NDRF teams, military medical units, field hospitals, and essential supplies. India stood by Turkey not just as a trade partner but as a responsible global power upholding the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. At multilateral forums like the G20 and UN, India consistently supported inclusive engagement with Turkey, including discussions on energy security and counter-terrorism."

The Swadeshi Jagran Manch urged the Indian government to take the following actions:

Impose Economic Sanctions: Restrict non-essential imports from Turkey and impose high tariffs on key Turkish products like marble, chemicals, and machinery.

Suspend Civil Aviation Links: Temporarily halt direct flights to Turkey and revoke aviation codeshare privileges until Turkey halts military supplies to Pakistan.

Discourage Outbound Tourism: Issue an advisory against travel to Turkey; withdraw cooperation in tourism promotion.

Reassess Diplomatic Ties: Reduce diplomatic and cultural engagements with Turkey and review all bilateral agreements.

Promote Domestic Alternatives: Encourage Indian businesses and consumers to opt for Indian alternatives to Turkish goods and promote domestic destinations in place of Istanbul, Antalya, and Cappadocia.

Swadeshi Jagran Manch reiterated that the people of India should boycott nations aiding Pakistan in enhancing its offensive capabilities. Our trade, investment, and diplomacy must be guided by the principle of "Nation First."

SJM appealed to patriotic Indian citizens to boycott Turkish products, travel, and cultural exports as a symbol of solidarity with our soldiers and national interest. Let us choose self-reliance over strategic dependency on countries that empower our adversaries. (ANI)

