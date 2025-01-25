Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 25 (ANI): Swami Govind Dev Giri Maharaj celebrated his 76th birthday on Saturday at the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

The celebrations, which began on Friday, January 24, featured a grand Yagya at the Guru Karuna Kumbh Mela Shivir, invoking divine blessings, peace, and prosperity for all. Hundreds of devotees, saints, and spiritual leaders participated in this powerful moment of collective prayer and energy.

As part of the seva (service) for the devotees, 7,500 puran polis, a traditional delicacy, were prepared and distributed among followers and visitors at the venue. This act of devotion reflects the principles of sharing and nurturing integral to Swami's teachings.

A massive gathering of India's most revered saints and spiritual luminaries took place, highlighting the unity of spiritual leadership in Sanatan Dharma. Esteemed saints from across the nation engaged in discourses and discussions, guiding devotees on the path of dharma, spirituality, and service.

Swami Govind Dev Giri Maharaj will take a sacred dip at the Triveni Sangam, where the holy rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and the mystical Saraswati meet. This event symbolizes purification, spiritual upliftment, and the blessings of Maa Ganga for all participants.

The two-day celebration honors Swami Govind Dev Giri Maharaj's decades of dedicated service to Sanatan Dharma, as well as his significant contributions to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust and Mathura Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust. His tireless efforts in preserving and promoting Hindu culture, values, and spirituality will be recognized during the event.

The celebration is organized under the auspices of the Abhay Bhutada Foundation and supported by prominent spiritual organizations, including Learn Gita, Sant Shri Onkarnath Gurukul, and Dharma Shree.

The occasion is expected to attract thousands of devotees and spiritual seekers from across the country to participate in this sacred and joyous celebration.

The Mahakumbh, which commenced on January 13, will continue until February 26. The next key bathing dates include January 29 (Mauni Amavasya - Second Shahi Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri). (ANI)

