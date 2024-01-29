New Delhi [India], January 29 (ANI): After a student in Kota died allegedly by suicide, citing her incapability to take the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), Swati Maliwal, MP and former Chief of Delhi Commission for Women, questioned the city administration and the state government stating that it is a 'matter of shame' that there are so many reports of suicides from Kota but the administration and governments maintain silence.

Earlier today, an 18-year-old student died by suicide in Rajasthan's Kota. In her suicide note, recovered by the police, she had expressed her incapability to take the JEE examination, scheduled to be held on January 31.

"Mummy, Papa, I can't do JEE. So, I suicide. I am a loser. I am the worst daughter. Sorry, Mummy, Papa. This is the last option," read the suicide note.

The police further said that the girl was dealing with mental stress.

Meanwhile, a probe is on.

This is the second suicide case in Kota, this year.

"On one hand the Prime Minister is doing #ParikshaParCharcha and on the other hand another student has committed suicide in Kota," Maliwal said in a post on 'X'.

"It is a matter of shame that there are so many reports of suicides from Kota but the administration and governments maintain silence. How long will this continue? When will this issue be discussed?" she added.

According to the WHO, suicide is an emerging and serious public health issue in India. However, it is preventable with timely, evidence-based and often low-cost interventions.

Globally, close to 8,00,000 people die by suicide every year; that's one person every 40 seconds. For each suicide, there are more than 20 suicide attempts, according to the WHO. (ANI)

