Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 7 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu on Saturday urged the central government to release Rs 6,675 crore from the National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF) to aid people affected by Cyclone Fengal, according to an official release.

The cyclone has caused significant damage across 14 districts, severely affecting livelihoods and infrastructure.

Speaking to the media, Thennarasu emphasized the need for timely financial support, stating that the requested funds are critical for both immediate relief and long-term rehabilitation.

He criticized the Centre for releasing only Rs 944 crore as its share of the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF), pointing out that this amount is a statutory allocation and not a specific response to the cyclone's impact.

Further, as per the statement, highlighting the decline in central contributions to the SDRF, Thennarasu pointed out that while the overall fund allocation has increased, the central government's share has reduced over the years. In 2021-22, the total allocation was Rs 1,088 crore, with Rs 816 crore contributed by the Centre. This share dropped to Rs 856.50 crore in 2022-23, Rs 900 crore in 2023-24, and Rs 945 crore for 2024-25. The minister also expressed concern over delays in fund disbursement, stating that the first instalment for the current financial year was released in December instead of the usual June timeline.

He also highlighted that Tamil Nadu's requests for additional funds from the NDRF often go unmet. In the last financial year, the state received only Rs 276 crore from the NDRF, despite requesting Rs 37,906 crore for damages caused by Cyclone Mijam and heavy rains, the statement added.

This amount was sanctioned after a four-month delay and accounted for less than 1 per cent of the state's demand.

Additionally, Thennarasu noted that Cyclone Fengal has caused significant destruction, with preliminary assessments estimating the need for Rs 6,675 crore for relief and recovery. He stated that Chief Minister MK Stalin has already submitted a request to the Centre for financial assistance, and a team of central officials has inspected the affected areas.

The minister, as per the press release, also appealed to the central government to act swiftly and release funds from the NDRF, underscoring that immediate financial assistance is crucial to support those affected and rebuild the affected districts. (ANI)

