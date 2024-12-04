Rangareddy (Telangana) [India], December 4 (ANI): Demanding justice for Bangladeshi Hindus and condemning the arrest of ISKCON priest Chinmoy Krishna Das, Hindu organizations on Tuesday organised a candle rally wearing black badges at Kothapet in Telangana's Rangareddy district.Protesters showed placards and demanded an end to the atrocities against minorities in the neighbouring country.

Earlier, Hindu organisations in Assam also protested and took out rallies in various parts of the state to register their dissent amid rising atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh.In Biswanath district, Lok Jagaran Manch took out a protest rally where a large number of people participated and they raised their slogans against the Bangladesh government and demanded to stop atrocities on Hindus.

Also Read | Karnataka Government Cancels Allotment of 48 MUDA Sites in Mysuru City.

Notably, India has tightened visa curbs after the escalation of violence against various religious minorities in the neighbouring country.

Reportedly, Chinmoy Krishna Das's previous advocate Ramen Roy is currently in serious condition in the hospital's intensive care unit after being attacked.

Also Read | 'Pappu Yadav's Men Behind Threatening Calls': Bihar MP Expresses Dissatisfaction With Purnea Police, Says 'It Is Mentally Bankrupt'.

Speaking to ANI, Vice President of ISKCON Kolkata said, "We hope that Chinmoy Krishna Das will get justice today. We have seen that he is in jail for a long time. We have got information that his previous advocate Ramen Roy was attacked and is in the ICU in serious condition. We request the Bangladesh government to provide security to the advocate of Chinmoy Krishna Das...We have no information on how is he being treated in the jail. We hope that he will describe his situation today when he reaches the court. We are concerned about his health and security."

A Bangladesh court set January 2, 2025, as the next hearing date for Hindu spiritual leader Chinmoy Das stating that he will remain in jail on alleged sedition charges until then.

Chinmoy Krishna Das who is associated with the Sammilita Sanatani Jagaran Jote, was arrested in Dhaka on November 25. The arrest followed a complaint filed on October 31 by a local politician that accused Chinmoy Das and others of disrespecting Bangladesh's national flag during a rally of the Hindu community. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)