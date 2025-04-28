In the viral video, Hitesh Thakkar is seen sitting on the airport floor with his friends, eating khaman, a traditional Gujarati dish. While eating, he speaks in Gujarati, expressing his pride in holding on to his roots. The video has sparked mixed reactions, with some praising his cultural pride, while others raise concerns about the lack of social etiquette in public spaces. While some users commend the man for proudly showcasing his cultural roots, others have raised concerns over his lack of social etiquette and awareness in public settings. In the video, the man is seen seated on the floor at the airport, enjoying a traditional Gujarati meal, which has sparked debate about the appropriateness of such behaviour in an international setting. Netizens argue that while celebrating one’s heritage is important, respecting local customs and maintaining basic social etiquette, especially in public spaces like airports, is equally crucial. The tweet mentioned "Gujaratis need to learn social etiquette and cues." The incident has ignited discussions about how to balance cultural pride with global norms. While some defend the man’s actions as a sign of pride and cultural connection, others emphasise the importance of adapting to social cues, dressing well, and interacting respectfully in international environments. ‘Babita Paglu’ Funny Memes and Jethalal’s Peak Pookie Videos: These Old TMKOC Clips and Hilarious Jokes Are Too Gold To Miss Amid the Viral ‘Paglu’ Trend.

gujaratis need to learn social etiquette and cues.

we have the means and resources to learn it.

get out of your comfort zone and stop shoving terrible manners under the garb of being rooted.

we have the business acumen, the street-smarts, and the work ethic to represent India… https://t.co/T1y2exFY7a

— Viraj Sheth (@viraj_sheth) April 27, 2025