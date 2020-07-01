Hyderabad, Jul 1 (PTI): Telanganacontinued to witness a spike in COVID-19 positive cases with 1,018 new infections being reported on Wednesday taking the overall tally in the state to 17,357.

The fatalities also increased to 267 after seven more people succumbed to the virus, a state government bulletin said.

Out of the 1,018 fresh cases, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), accounted for 881 followed by 36 in Medchal district and 33 in Ranga Reddy district, it said.

A total of788people have been discharged on Wednesday after treatment taking the total number of discharged to 8,082 so far, while 9,008patients were under treatment, it said.

According to the bulletin,4,234samples were tested onWednesday.

Cumulatively,92,797samples have been tested.PTI VVK

