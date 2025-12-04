Nirmal/Nalgonda (Telangana) [India], December 4 (ANI): In two separate incidents reported from Telangana, the two BRS Party candidates contesting in the upcoming local-body elections were found dead by hanging in Nirmal and Nalgonda districts, police said on Thursday.

In Nirmal, the husband of a BRS Party sarpanch candidate was found dead early this morning at his residence under the Khanapur police station limits.

Police said they have registered a case and launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death. The body has been shifted for post-mortem examination.

According to a police official, "The deceased, aged 54, committed suicide by hanging early this morning. His wife is contesting as a sarpanch candidate for the BRS Party. We have registered a case, are investigating the matter, and the deceased's body has been sent for post-mortem examination."

Further details are awaited.

In a separate incident in Nalgonda district, a 40-year-old woman contesting as a ward-member candidate for the BRS Party was found dead at her residence under the Chityal police station limits. She allegedly died by suicide.

Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

According to the police, "This incident happened yesterday and her husband filed a complaint with us. We have registered a case and deceased body shifted to PME and investigating about the matter."

Further probe is underway in both cases. (ANI)

