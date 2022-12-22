Thane, Dec 22 (PTI) Maharashtra's Thane district has reported two new COVID-19 cases, taking its infection count to 7,47,385, a health official said on Thursday.

The latest infections were recorded on Wednesday, he said, adding that there are currently 12 active COVID-19 cases in Thane, which comes under the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

The death toll in the district remained unchanged at11,967 as no fatality was reported on Wednesday, he said.

The recovery count stood at 7,36,170, he added.

