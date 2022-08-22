Thane, Aug 22 (PTI) Maharashtra's Thane district has recorded 324 new COVID-19 cases, taking its infection tally to 7,38,777, a health official said on Monday.

Also Read | #UttarPradesh: Two Bikers Were Electrocuted to Death After a High-tension Power Line Fell … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

With the addition of the latest numbers on Sunday, the district currently has 1,904 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

Also Read | Sony PS5 Restock in India: PlayStation 5 To Be Available for Pre-Booking Today, Check Details Here.

No death was reported on Sunday and the fatality toll in the district stood at 11,938.

The recovery count in Thane has reached 7,25,364, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)