Jalpaiguri (West Bengal) [India], April 7 (ANI): Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi witnessed an overwhelming response as a large number of people participated in PM Modi's public rally in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal, on Sunday.

The enthusiastic turnout underscored the significant support for the Prime Minister and his party in the region.

The Prime Minister enthusiastically waved at the crowd, accepting the greetings of the audience.

The PM reciprocated his affection towards the crowd by holding the party's symbol, the Lotus, in his hand. During his speech, PM Modi discussed several key issues.

Earlier today, PM Modi accused the Mamata Banerjee-led government in West Bengal of "putting brakes" on central government schemes and said that the Trinamool Congress wants that the beneficiaries' money should first come into the accounts of their leaders.

He said that the development in the last 10 years is just the 'trailer' while urging people that everyone has to work to achieve the BJP's mission of making India the "third largest economy in the world".

Addressing a public meeting in Jalpaiguri, PM Modi said, "Our government's schemes have made the lives of the poor easier. We have restored the poor's self-respect and increased their pride. The development work done by Modi in 10 years is just a trailer. We still have to take the country much further, we have to make India the third largest economic power in the world.

The 42 parliamentary seats of Bengal will poll across all seven phases--on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1.

In 2019, TMC won the maximum 22 out of 42 seats, but the BJP improved its tally significantly creating inroads and bagging 18 seats. The Congress won two se

Apart from Jalpaiguri in North Bengal, PM Modi held a rally in Nawada in Bihar, on Sunday. (ANI)

