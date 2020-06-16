Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | Three Militants Killed in Encounter in J-K's Shopian

Agency News PTI| Jun 16, 2020 08:12 AM IST
Srinagar, Jun 16 (PTI) Three militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Turkawangam area of Shopian in south Kashmir this morning after receiving specific information about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said.

He said an encounter ensued as militants fired upon a search party and the forces retaliated.

In the exchange of firing, three militants were killed, he said.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain militants are being ascertained.

Two AK rifles and one INSAS rifle have been recovered from the spot.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

