India News | Three Soldiers Killed, Two Hurt as Army Vehicle Falls into Gorge in J-K's Bandipora

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Three Army personnel were killed and two were injured when their vehicle fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district, officials said on Saturday.

Agency News PTI| Jan 04, 2025 05:02 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Three Soldiers Killed, Two Hurt as Army Vehicle Falls into Gorge in J-K's Bandipora

Srinagar, Jan 4 (PTI) Three Army personnel were killed and two were injured when their vehicle fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district, officials said on Saturday.

An Army vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a gorge near SK Payen in the north Kashmir district, they said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force Arrests Member of Inter-State Gang for Duping People by Promising Recruitment in Indian Army Through Fake Documents.

The officials added that three soldiers lost their lives while two were injured.

Army's Chinar Corps said in a post on X that while performing duty in Bandipora District, a vehicle of Indian Army skid and fell into the gorge due to inclement weather and poor visibility conditions.

Also Read | Delhi: Police Arrest 23-Year-Old Man Who Cons Over 700 Women After Befriending Them on Dating Apps Using Pics of Brazilian Model.

"Injured soldiers were promptly evacuated for medical care with assistance from Kashmiri locals, for which we express gratitude towards the citizens in providing immediate succour," they said in a post on X.

"Tragically three bravehearts lost their lives in the unfortunate accident. Indian Army extends heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families," the Army said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Durga Puja 2025 Start and End Dates: When Is Mahalaya, Durga Ashtami, Maha Navami and Vijaydashami? Check Date-Wise Full Schedule of Bengali Durga Puja
  • Videos
    When the Phone Rings Finale: The Thrilling Conclusion With Yoo Yeon-seok and Chae Soo-Bin on January 3 and 4 When the Phone Rings Finale: The Thrilling Conclusion With Yoo Yeon-seok and Chae Soo-Bin on January 3 and 4
    • Close
    Search

    India News | Three Soldiers Killed, Two Hurt as Army Vehicle Falls into Gorge in J-K's Bandipora

    Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Three Army personnel were killed and two were injured when their vehicle fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district, officials said on Saturday.

    Agency News PTI| Jan 04, 2025 05:02 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    India News | Three Soldiers Killed, Two Hurt as Army Vehicle Falls into Gorge in J-K's Bandipora

    Srinagar, Jan 4 (PTI) Three Army personnel were killed and two were injured when their vehicle fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district, officials said on Saturday.

    An Army vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a gorge near SK Payen in the north Kashmir district, they said.

    Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force Arrests Member of Inter-State Gang for Duping People by Promising Recruitment in Indian Army Through Fake Documents.

    The officials added that three soldiers lost their lives while two were injured.

    Army's Chinar Corps said in a post on X that while performing duty in Bandipora District, a vehicle of Indian Army skid and fell into the gorge due to inclement weather and poor visibility conditions.

    Also Read | Delhi: Police Arrest 23-Year-Old Man Who Cons Over 700 Women After Befriending Them on Dating Apps Using Pics of Brazilian Model.

    "Injured soldiers were promptly evacuated for medical care with assistance from Kashmiri locals, for which we express gratitude towards the citizens in providing immediate succour," they said in a post on X.

    "Tragically three bravehearts lost their lives in the unfortunate accident. Indian Army extends heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families," the Army said.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like
    You might also like

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Mohammed Siraj
    50K+ searches
    Real Madrid
    50K+ searches
    Valencia vs Real Madrid
    50K+ searches
    LaLiga
    20K+ searches
    Vijay hazare trophy
    20K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Crystal Palace vs Chelsea Premier League 2024–25 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?

  • Sikkim State Lottery Result Today 6 PM Live: Dear Donner Saturday Lottery Result of January 4 2025 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List

  • How To Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United Premier League 2024–25 Free Live Streaming Online in India? Get EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST

  • HIL 2024-25 Live Streaming Free Online: How to Watch Delhi SG Pipers vs Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers Hockey Match on Mobile and TV Channel Telecast

    • Read More

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Mohammed Siraj
    50K+ searches
    Real Madrid
    50K+ searches
    Valencia vs Real Madrid
    50K+ searches
    LaLiga
    20K+ searches
    Vijay hazare trophy
    20K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Virat KohliRohit SharmaNarendra ModiSalman KhanBorder Gavaskar TrophyIPL Mega Auction 2025Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3Singham AgainBigg Boss 18India National Cricket TeamMaharashtra Election Result 2024Pushpa 2Jasprit Bumrah
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel