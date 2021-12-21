Hyderabad, Dec 21 (PTI): Five men found in possession of the skin of an adult tiger were nabbed on Tuesday in Mulugu District of Telangana, police said.

They were caught during a vehicle check.

The tiger skin, which they had bought in Chhattisgarh, was meant to be sold in Telangana, they said.

Besides this, three mobile phones and two bikes were seized from them, police said.

Mulugu District Superintendent of Police Sangram Singh Patil said that the five, all from Telangana, went to Bijapur district on the bikes and purchased the skin on Monday.

Forest officials were alerted and they checked the seized item and certified it as authentic tiger skin, the SP said.

As the offence attracts several penal provisions of sections of the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972, the case was handed over to Forest Department for further investigation, police added.

