New Delhi [India], January 2 (ANI): Delhi BJP State President Virendraa Sachdeva lashed out at Chief Minister Atishi over the issue of farmers and said that to avoid accountability, CM Atishi has been talking about irrelevant things and suggested that she should have talked to Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan if she is concerned about the farmers.

"... The Union Agriculture Minister wrote a letter stating that the condition of farmers in Delhi worsened under the Arvind Kejriwal government. Farmers in Delhi were not given the status of farmers. Even today, if a farmer in Delhi wants to buy a tractor, he buys it from Haryana or Uttar Pradesh because 35 percent tax is levied in Delhi... If she is showing concern for the farmers, it would have been better if Atishi had talked to the agriculture minister. But to avoid accountability, she talks about irrelevant things, " said Sachdeva while speaking to ANI.

Earlier in the day, Union Agriculture Minister Chouhan wrote to CM Atishi, accusing the AAP government in Delhi of blocking the Centre's welfare schemes for farmers in Delhi and calling their policies "anti-agriculture" and "anti-farmer."

The Union Minister further stated that he had earlier raised the issue of Delhi's farmers' concern, but the Delhi government didn't "resolve these problems."

The letter dated January 1 read, "I am writing this letter to you with great sorrow. You have never taken appropriate decisions in the interest of farmers in Delhi. The farmer-friendly schemes of the Central Government have also been prevented from being implemented in Delhi by your government. There is no sympathy for the farmers in your government."

"Today, the farmer brothers and sisters of Delhi are upset and worried. Due to the non-implementation of many farmer welfare schemes of the Center by the Delhi Government, the farmer brothers and sisters are being deprived of the benefits of these schemes. I had earlier also written a letter to you and informed you about the problems of the farmers of Delhi, but it is a matter of concern that your government has not resolved these problems," it added.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan called the AAP government's policies "anti-agriculture" and "anti-farmer."

Chouhan further accused Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal of "cheating farmers" and taking their "political advantage" before the elections. (ANI)

