Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 20 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee President Sake Sailajanath on Friday stated that the trifurcation of capital is not acceptable to Congress and the party will fight against the ruling Jaganmohan Reddy- led government and will take the agitation to Delhi.

APCC president clarified the party's stand and said that Amaravati should continue as the sole capital of the state.

Sailajanath addressed a meeting held by Amaravati Parirakshana Congress Samiti at Uddandarayanipalem village, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation for the construction of Amaravati capital. He found fault with the decision of three capitals taken by YS Jaganmohan Reddy.

The leader from the Rayalaseema region, Sailajanath said that setting up of high court in that region has been a longstanding demand, however, chief minister Jagan Reddy's decision is not wise.

He said that the setting up High Court at Kurnool and constituting High Court benches at coastal Andhra and North Andhra regions will not serve the purpose. Further, he said that the setting up of benches will be finalised by the Supreme Court and how can Chief Minister assure that.

Sailajanath vehemently opposed the idea of executive capital at Visakhapatnam. It is far off place from Rayalaseema and the people of the Seema region cannot afford the time and money to travel to Visakhapatnam, he said. (ANI)

