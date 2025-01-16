Agartala (Tripura) [India], January 16 (ANI): Rakesh Sinha, Commandant of the 81 Battalion, Border Security Force (BSF), has been honoured with the prestigious Director General's Commendation Card and Disc for his outstanding contributions to border security.

The award was presented by Amitabh Ranjan, Director General of Tripura Police, in recognition of the exceptional operational and administrative achievements of the 81 Battalion, during a ceremonial function held in Agartala.

This recognition celebrates the exceptional operational and administrative achievements of the 81 Battalion, which is deployed at the Sonamura border. Under the leadership of Sinha, the battalion has been instrumental in preventing infiltration by Bangladeshi nationals and Rohingyas and effectively combating trans-border crimes.

The 81 Battalion's relentless efforts have led to the apprehension of infiltrators and the seizure of significant amounts of smuggled goods, bolstering the security and stability of the region.

The initiative by Tripura Police to acknowledge the contributions of officers from central police forces like the BSF reflects a strong sense of camaraderie and collaboration in ensuring the safety and security of the nation.

This honor is a testament to the dedication and commitment of Rakesh Sinha and the entire 81 Battalion team.

Earlier last month the BSF 81 Battalion, stationed in Sonamura under Sepahijala District seized two kilograms and 177 grams of gold, valued at approximately Rs 1.74 crore from NC Nagar, said officials.

2-3 Bangladeshi smugglers crossed the border and discarded some items toward the border. However the smugglers managed to flee due to heavy fog, said officials. (ANI)

