Agartala (Tripura) [India], December 15 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday, highlighted that tourists are slowly realising the good places to visit, and further expressed his desire to develop tourism in the state.

CM Saha inaugurated the 19th regional Saras Fair event at the International Fair Ground at Hapania in the Agartala district of the state. The fair will be going on till December 26.

In the fair, products made by self-help groups are displayed and marketed. Additionally, cultural programs, singing, folk music and puppeteering are also organised.

After the program, Tripura CM highlighted how the state has been developing, with tourists realising the potential in visiting the place.

"We want tourism to develop in Tripura. There are very good tourist places here. Tourists are also realizing that there are good places in Tripura...In the coming days, the per capita income here is going to be very good... We have developed the tourist place here a lot and will continue to do so... Law and order is good here," he told ANI.

The state's Tourism minister Sushanta Chowdhury also highlighted how multiple tour operators across 16 states took part in the Business-2-Business program

"So, to add to that festival we have decided to invite the tour operators from across the country. Here, more than 80 tour opereators from across 16 states have taken part in this B2B program. We are very thankful to the CM for attending this program," Chowdhury told ANI.

He further mentioned "Sky is the limit" with developing the state's tourism.

"Sky is the limit. We have to go a long way in the days to come, when it comes to Tripura tourism. This fest which has been organised for the first time in the history of Tripura - you can see a lot of enthusiasm, we have been getting a good response," the minister said. (ANI)

