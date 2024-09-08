Agartala (Tripura) [India], September 8 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday said that seat belts must be fastened while driving to prevent accidents, or else strict legal action will be taken.

Saha emphasized that the traffic department should regularly monitor the wearing of seat belts and helmets, especially for those riding bikes and scooters.

He conveyed this strong message while speaking at a function organized by the Department of Transport at Swami Vivekananda Maidan in Agartala.

During this program, initiated by the Transport Department, 16 vehicles were distributed to enhance road safety in the state, road accident information booklets were published, general traffic rules and guidelines were issued, and helmets were distributed among journalists by the state government.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated a 30-day driving training program for women, organized by the Institute of Driving Training and Research (IDTR) at Jirana.

At the ceremony, Saha expressed hope that road safety awareness would awaken within everyone to address the issue of road accidents.

He also referred to the recent natural disasters like floods that have affected the people of Tripura.

"Everyone has extended their help. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have provided support. The Tripura government is also making significant efforts," said Saha.

He further stressed the importance of preventing accidents with a sense of humanity.

"The number of vehicles is increasing every year, and with it, the number of accidents. We must all be aware and take steps to prevent accidents. Remember, an accident can happen at any time. The relevant government departments--traffic, transport, construction, and health--are working together to tackle this issue. Accidents are often more frequent when driving under the influence of alcohol, which is why we must raise awareness," Saha said.

He emphasized the importance of adhering to traffic rules.

"The number of registered vehicles in Tripura is 7,87,203, with 5,56,000 being two-wheelers. In the last six years, there have been 3,307 road accidents in Tripura, resulting in 1,340 deaths and 3,724 injuries. Many people still neglect to wear helmets while riding bikes," he said.

Saha highlighted that a State Road Safety Council and a State Road Safety Committee have been formed to address these concerns.

Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, Agartala Municipal Corporation Mayor Dipak Majumder, DGP Amitabh Ranjan, and other dignitaries were also present. (ANI)

