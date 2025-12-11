Agartala (Tripura) [India], December 11 (ANI): Tripura is currently celebrating major milestones of the NIPUN Bharat and NIPUN Tripura Missions through a series of awareness programmes and innovative outreach activities.

Officials from the Directorate of Elementary Education, including Director of Elementary Education Rajib Dutta and State NIPUN Nodal Officer Abhijit Samajpati, are visiting remote island hamlets where boats are the only mode of transport. They are conducting special boat rallies to sensitise parents and community members on the importance of foundational learning under NIPUN.

The state is observing the 3rd anniversary of the NIPUN Tripura Mission by continuing a 3+ month Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) initiative to improve reading comprehension, writing skills, oral language development, and hygiene practices among early-grade students.

Across Tripura, inspecting officers are conducting more than 7,500 school inspections, while teachers are using TLMs, puppets, workbooks, and activity-based materials to make classrooms more joyful and interactive.

Students' progress is monitored through ongoing informal assessments, and DEOs, OSDs, ISs, and other inspecting officers conduct spot evaluations. Language and mathematics teachers from nearby schools are providing additional academic support.

Sharing the experience of the programme, School Student Ridhima Chakraborty, said, "My name is Ridhima Chakraborty. I study in Class Two. I really enjoy coming to school. I feel very good in the NIPUN class, and I am able to learn many things in a very nice way. I enjoy attending the NIPUN class a lot."

Principal of Umakanta School, Dulal CH DebNath, said, "Keeping in view the 4th anniversary of NIPUN Bharat, NIPUN Tripura has undertaken various programs over the last three months. Our school has also participated in different activities, including rallies, to enhance awareness among parents, students, and other stakeholders. We have organised Parents-Teachers Meetings, drama programs, and other initiatives to promote activity-based teaching and learning in the classroom."

He further said, "I believe that these three months of programs have significantly improved learning outcomes and helped us move closer to achieving the objectives of NIPUN Bharat and NIPUN Tripura. According to our assessment, more than 30% of the students who were previously below the expected level have now achieved the required competencies due to the initiatives taken in the last three months. This has been very helpful for the school. The District NIPUN Tripura team has supported us greatly. The VCR also visited our school and advised us to take further initiatives accordingly. Overall, our school has shown remarkable improvement during these three months."

Principal of Shishu Bihar HS Eng Med School, Anumaya Rana, highlighted the achievements of the NIPUN initiative, observing its four-year milestone at the state level and three years within Tripura, said, "Our State Department of Education is completing four years of the NIPUN initiative, and NIPUN Tripura is completing three years. To mark this, various programs are being organised in our school. With this in view, we are conducting different activities. A Parents-Teachers' Meeting is being held, and many rallies are being organised. Through these, we are able to understand how strong the children's foundation has become. The government's NIPUN initiative is a very significant effort. From time to time, officials visit our school to observe the progress and development of our students."

She added, "Our children have participated in rallies and taken part in various activities by wearing costumes representing different letters of the alphabet. In our school, children are performing actions like rhymes, storytelling, and other educational activities. Based on their learning, we can see that students in Class 1 and Class 2 participated in a reading competition and were rewarded with various prizes for their performance."

Community involvement is growing, with 4,107 awareness rallies and 2,768 street plays in Bengali and Kokborok being organised, featuring active participation from students, teachers, and parents. Parent-Teacher Meetings are being held in all 4,209 schools to explain NIPUN Lakshyas and the parents' role in improving foundational learning.

The Ministry of Education, Government of India, appreciates Tripura for undertaking one of the country's largest FLN drives, noting that Tripura is the only state implementing such an intensive 3-month initiative. During this period, 33 per cent of FLN-grade students are moving from beginner to NIPUN level.

The West Tripura District Education Office is currently organising NIPUN Fest to showcase the mission's innovations and achievements, while the other seven districts have already completed similar celebrations. In view of the programme's success, the state is continuing classroom practices and frequent inspections until 31 December 2025. (ANI)

