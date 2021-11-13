Agartala (Tripura) [India], November 13 (ANI): Member of Tripura Legislative Assembly Sudip Roy Barman has written to DGP Tripura Police requesting that certain wards of Agartala Municipal Corporation be declared as "vulnerable and hyper-sensitive" ahead of the civic elections on November 25.

Miscreants and criminals are having a "merry go round" and taking law in their own hands, alleged Barman in the letter.

Also Read | Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021: Pakistan Issues Visas to 3,000 Sikh Pilgrims From India For 552nd Birth Anniversary Celebrations of First Sikh Guru.

In the letter, Barman said, "You are well aware of the fear psychosis that has been induced amongst the electors who are under constant threat from various quarters. It pains me to see that the people are fast losing faith and trust in the police. Miscreants and criminals are having a merry go round and taking law in their own hands where the police succumbs under pressure. Being a public representative I do have immense confidence upon you and your good office and believe that you will take all such necessary and bold steps to regain the lost confidence of the common people."

"In reference to the subject mentioned above, I would like to submit that a reign of terror has been let loose with an evil design to refrain the electors from exercising their franchise and to convert the election to a mere farce. You are also aware that a considerable number of electors hail from the minority Muslim community and thus, a spark neglected shall burn the house. To cite an instance is the glaring example of a candidate of Ward No. 13 who is openly threatening the electors of minority community not to turn up on the day of election lest they shall face dire consequences," Barman said.

Also Read | Assam Rifles Admit Card 2021 Released At assamrifles.gov.in; Here Are Steps To Download The Hall Ticket.

"I am flooded with complaints from various cross sections of the people of Bhati Abhoynagar, Bitterban, Mulla Para, Daspara, Hrishi Colony of the routine threat perception that they are facing. Same is the scenario in other parts of my constituency," he said.

Barman requested police to take all such necessary steps to ensure that the electors can exercise their franchise freely without any sort of hindrance.

The Supreme Court on Thursday said that it is the responsibility of Tripura police authorities to ensure that no political party is prevented from exercising their rights in accordance with law for political campaigning in a peaceful manner. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)