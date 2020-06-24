Thane (Maharashtra) [India], June 24 (ANI): Two persons were arrested on Tuesday after they had allegedly beaten up a boy at Wagle Estate here.

In a video that went viral, a group of around five to six people were seen beating up the boy, who was 18 years old.

"A video went viral on June 20 in which a man was seen being beaten up by five to six people and his clothes were torn off. A case has been registered in the matter," said Prakash Nilewad, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP).

"Two accused have been arrested and we will nab the others soon," he added. (ANI)

