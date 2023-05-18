Virudhunagar (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 18 (ANI): Two persons died in an explosion at a firecracker manufacturing factory at Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar district, said the police on Thursday.

Further details on the incident are awaited.

Also, earlier in January this year, an explosion took place at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Sivakasi in Virudhunagar and one person died in the incident, as informed by the officials. (ANI)

