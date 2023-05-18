Sultanpur (UP), May 18 (PTI) Two youths were killed on Thursday when a truck rammed into their motorcycle on the Lucknow-Varanasi Highway, police said.

The incident took place in Bandhua Kalan area here, they said.

Those killed in the accident were identified as Mansoor Khan (22) and Sunil Kumar Maurya (21), Bandhua Kalan Station House Officer (SHO) Ravindra Kumar Singh said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the SHO said.

A probe is on into the matter and no arrests have so far been made in this connection, Singh said.

