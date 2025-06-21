New Delhi, Jun 21 (PTI) Two military veterans and former students of a Sainik School in Andhra Pradesh with a penchant for sailing are currently on a sea voyage from New Zealand to Visakhapatnam, and celebrated Yoga Day mid-sea on Saturday.

For Delhi-based strategic expert Commodore C Uday Bhaskar (retd), this feat made his heart flush with delight.

Also Read | US Doctor Sues Singapore Airlines Over In-Flight Allergic Reaction to Shrimp Meal.

Bhaskar, also an alumnus of Sainik School Korukonda, said he was in its first batch when the institution began its journey in January 1962.

"And, for us Saikorians (alumni of the school), it is a matter of great pride as Andhra is in focus today on International Day of Yoga with Visakhapatnam being the centerpiece, and two of the old boys, both in their 60s, performed yoga onboard their boat 'Tystie', on their nautical voyage," he told PTI.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Man Booked for Posting BJP Leader Arjun Kumar Chauhan's Private Photo on Facebook.

As the world celebrated the 11th International Day of Yoga, Bhaskar also shared a note written by Vice Admiral M S Pawar (retd), a former Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (DCNS), on the duo's voyage.

"The day (June 21) was heralded by two 63-year-old alumni of the National Defence Academy, who are also classmates from Sainik School Korukonda -- Col Kolsani Srinivas (retd) and Capt CDNV Prasad, (retd) from the Navy, onboard their 34-ft-long boat named 'Tystie' sailing near the International Date Line in the Pacific," the former DCNS wrote.

The 26-year-old boat is on a passage from New Zealand to India via Fiji and the next port of call is Noro in Solomon Islands, Vice Admiral Pawar (retd) wrote.

Bhaskar said Vice Admiral Pawar is also a Saikorian and that makes this day very special for students and alumni of the Sainik School in Andhra Pradesh that itself has a rich legacy.

"The school started in the old palace that was built over a century ago by a maharaja of the (erstwhile) Gajapathi royal family (of Vizianagaram). The school's Houses carry the names of the different historic dynasties, such as Gupta House, Maurya House, Pallava House, Kakatiya House, Ganapathi House, Chalukya House and Moghul House," he said.

"When I was there, we had just few houses, and I was in Gajapathi House," he proudly recalled.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)