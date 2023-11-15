New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) State-owned UCO Bank on Wednesday said the bank faced some technical issues due to which some accounts received erroneous credits.

The financial impact due to this is yet to be ascertained, UCO Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read | Delhi Police Hails Virat Kohli for Surpassing Sachin Tendulkar’s Record During IND vs NZ Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal With Road Safety Message.

"It is clarified that the transactions observed by bank were due to internal technical issue as a result of which account holders of our bank have received some erroneous via IMPS. We wish to clarify that there was no issue with the IMPS platform," it said.

The bank, as a precautionary measure, has made the IMPS channel offline and is working closely with the stakeholders to resolve the issue and restore the IMPS services at the earliest, it said.

Also Read | Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Writes to Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Requests Early Release of NDRF Funds.

The matter has also been reported to the law enforcement agencies for necessary action, it said.

"The bank re-iterates and assures that all other critical systems are operational and available. The bank continues to provide safe and secured services to customers," it said.

The financial impact, if any, due to the aforesaid is yet to be ascertained and the bank will endeavour to intimate the same on ascertainment, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)