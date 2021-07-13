New Delhi, Jul 13 (PTI) Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhwat and Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday jointly reviewed the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission in Karnataka, and the ministry assured that it will provide all support to the state to achieve its targets.

The chief minister said that all necessary steps are being taken to accelerate the pace of implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in the state and provide tap water supply to the remaining 61.05 lakh households in Karnataka by 2023.

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 15, 2019, JJM aims to provide tap water connections to all rural households by 2024.

"Union Minister, Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and B S Yediyurappa, Chief Minister of Karnataka, jointly reviewed the implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission in Karnataka, today at VidhanSouda, Bengaluru,” the Jal Shakti Ministry said in a statement. “The chief minister assured the visiting Union minister that the state will take all necessary steps to accelerate the pace of implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission and provide tap water supply to remaining 61.05 lakh households in Karnataka by 2023," it said.

On his part, Shekhwat assured that the central government will provide all support to the state to achieve the 'Har Ghar Jal' target, the statement said.

The state will undertake intensive monthly review to provide assured tap water supply to every rural household in adequate quantity of prescribed quality on regular and long-term basis, it said.

During the meeting, Additional Secretary and Mission Director, National Jal Jeevan Mission, Bharat Lal, made a presentation highlighting the planning and implementation of the JJM in state. Later, he also had a detailed review meeting with the principal secretary and other senior state officials on speedy implementation of the mission in Karnataka, the statement said.

At the time of the launch of JJM, out of 91.19 lakh households, only 24.51 lakh (26.88 per cent) households in Karnataka had tap water connections, it said. In 22 months, 5.62 lakh households have been provided with tap water connections. As a result, now, 30.14 lakh households (33.05 per cent) in villages of Karnataka have tap water supply, the statement said.

To make Karnataka ‘Har Ghar Jal' by 2023, the state has planned to provide tap water connections to 25.17 lakh households in 2021-22, 17.93 lakh tap water connections in 2022-23 and remaining 19.93 lakh tap water connections in 2023-24, it said.

The Centre has also approved Rs 5,008.79 crore as central grant under the JJM, a four-fold increase than previous year's central allocation, according to the statement.

With this enhanced central allocation, opening balance of Rs 177.16 crore, and the state's matching share of Rs 5,215.93 crore, a total outlay of Rs 10,401.88 crore under the JJM is available for water supply work in the state for 2021-22, it said. Thus, ensuring enough fund availability to accelerate the pace of implementation, the statement said.

"Karnataka has done good work in providing tap water in schools, ashramshalas and anganwadi centres," it said.

At present 41,636 schools (99 per cent) and 51,563 anganwadi centres (95 per cent) have been provided water through taps.

