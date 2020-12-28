New Delhi, December 28: Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Monday informed that he has tested positive for Covid-19. Choubey said that he is currently in home isolation on the advice of doctors and his health is fine.

"On getting the initial symptoms of corona, I got tested today and the report came positive. My health is fine and I am following all the guidelines in home isolation on the advice of doctors. I request, whoever has come in contact in the last few days, please isolate yourself and get yourself tested," Choubey tweeted.

कोरोना के शुरूआती लक्षण दिखने पर मैंने आज टेस्ट करवाया और रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। मेरी तबीयत ठीक है, डॉक्टर्स की सलाह पर होम आइसोलेशन में सभी दिशा- निर्देशो का पालन कर रहा हूं। मेरा अनुरोध है, जो भी लोग गत कुछ दिनों में संपर्क में आए हैं, कृपया खुद को आइसोलेट कर अपनी जांच करवा लें — Ashwini Kr. Choubey (@AshwiniKChoubey) December 28, 2020

India has reported 20,021 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 1,02,07,871, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

The total number of active cases stands at 2,77,301 while total recoveries are at 97,82,669 and the cumulative death toll stands at 1,47,901.

