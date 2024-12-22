New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI): Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday along with Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) participated in the first event of the 'Fit India Sunday on Cycle' initiative.

Mandaviya expressed his happiness that people across 1100 locations in the country joining the initiative.

"The whole nation is joining the 'Fit India' campaign by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to keep themselves fit. The initiative has been held in over 1,100 locations across the country. Cycling is the best exercise, it keeps people fit and also acts as a solution to pollution. The initiative also helps promote sustainability in the country," Mandaviya said speaking to the media persons.

Further, he appealed to people to join the initiative.

"A lot of people have registered for this initiative and I appeal more and more people to join in and help the initiative become successful.. Today, the jawans of CRPF and ITBP have also participated in this initiative to promote cycling..." he further added.

The initiative aims to bring together Indians from all across the country and across age groups and professions, to build the culture of cycling as a mode of fitness and for a greener environment, while building a sense of community.

The Union Minister along with the personnel pedalled from the Major Dhyanchand National Stadium (MDCNS) through Kartavya Path and inspired more Indians to join the nationwide movement, as per a press release from the Union Sports Ministry.

The event will also witness the presence of athletes, fitness influencers, members of cycling clubs from Delhi-NCR, volunteers of My Bharat (earlier NYKS), besides the general public.

The Fit India movement was launched by the PM Modi in 2019 and is the fundamental program that chalks out the pathway to India becoming a sports superpower.

The movement focuses overall on the health aspect, sports aspect and also the promotion of indigenous games of the country. (ANI)

