Mumbai, April 16: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) received a major boost as the fast bowler Mayank Yadav has joined the squad. The 22-year-old pacer is likely to be available for LSG's next game against Rajasthan Royals on Saturday. Mayank has been sidelined with a back injury and was close to returning earlier this season before a freak toe injury — sustained after stubbing it against his bed — caused an infection that further delayed his comeback. Is MS Dhoni Injured? Chennai Super Kings Captain Seen Limping After Player of the Match Performance in LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 Match, Video Goes Viral.

LSG announced Mayank's return with a special video on their social media, accompanied by a caption, "Mayank Yadav is back".

LSG Welcomes Mayank Yadav

⚡ 𝐌𝐀𝐘𝐀𝐍𝐊 ⚡ 𝐘𝐀𝐃𝐀𝐕 ⚡ 𝐈𝐒 ⚡ 𝐁𝐀𝐂𝐊 ⚡ pic.twitter.com/c0G5p3svMA — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) April 16, 2025

The young pacer, who was out of action since his international debut last year, where he featured in three T20Is against Bangladesh at home, missed the entire domestic season and underwent rehab at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

Earlier, LSG head coach Justin Langer sounded upbeat about Mayank’s recovery and said, “Mayank is up and running, which is really great for Indian cricket and for the IPL. I saw some video of him bowling yesterday at the NCA. He was bowling at about 90 to 95%."

Mayank took the IPL by storm last season with his raw pace and wicket-taking ability, consistently clocking speeds above 150 km/h. He had played only four games for LSG last season and was among their five retained players before the mega auction. Zaheer Khan and Wife Sagarika Ghatge Blessed With Baby Boy, Couple Confirms Good News On Instagram.

His return will be a massive boost for LSG, who have had to manage a severely depleted bowling lineup since the start of IPL 2025. LSG’s injury crisis began before the season opener with Mohsin Khan, Mayank, Avesh Khan, and Akash Deep all unavailable.

The franchise brought in veteran Shardul Thakur to bolster the attack, and the move has paid dividends. Avesh and Akash Deep later joined the squad and have since played five and three games, respectively. LSG, whose bowling resources were stretched thin, managed to sit fifth in the standings with four wins in seven games. They will next play Rajasthan Royals on Saturday in Jaipur.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 16, 2025 01:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).