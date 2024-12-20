New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday met BJP MP Pratap Sarangi at the RML Hospital in the national capital. Sarangi was among the two BJP MPs who were injured during a scuffle in the parliament premises on December 19.

Speaking to mediapersons after meeting with the injured BJP MP, the Union Minister said that insulting democracy is in Congress's DNA.

"...It is in Congress's DNA to insult democracy... In 1975, Indira ji strangled democracy; today Rahul Gandhi is taking forward that legacy. These people who are full of arrogance don't consider anyone anything...The people of India will never tolerate this insult to democracy and Parliament... Rahul Gandhi is not capable of holding the post of the Leader of the Opposition," Chouhan said.

Notably, both the NDA and INDIA bloc MPs had staged a protest in Parliament premises when a scuffle broke out between the two sides, injuring two BJP MPs.

BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi alleged that he was injured after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pushed another MP, who then fell on him. Sarangi claimed that he was standing near the stairs when another member of Parliament (MP) fell on him, leading to an injury on his head. He was rushed for treatment in an ambulance.

Both the MPs were admitted to Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. The authorities confirmed on Friday that the two BJP MPs are stable and normal.

On the current health condition of injured BJP MPs Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput, RML MS Dr. Ajay Shukla said, "Both are in better condition. Their BP is in control...They are in the ICU at present. The team will monitor them. Senior doctors will decide after that...Both the reports of the CT scan and MRI are normal..."

Meanwhile, both the NDA and INDIA bloc MPs had staged a protest in Parliament premises on Friday.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP CP Joshi condemned the protests by the Congress and its allies in Parliament over Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks about Ambedkar, calling it an insult to democracy and a very unfortunate incident.

Speaking to ANI, BJP MP Joshi said, "This is an insult to democracy. The Congress party and its leaders have always attempted to shred the Constitution and democracy of this country. Yesterday's incident was very unfortunate. This makes it clear that when Home Minister Amit Shah exposed their true face before the country, it angered them, and they hatched this conspiracy. People of the country can never tolerate such hooliganism."

BJP MP K Sudhakar echoed similar sentiments, referring to the MPs' clash in Parliament as a "black day" and condemned Rahul Gandhi's behaviour as "unwarranted."(ANI)

