Firozabad (UP), Jul 29 (PTI) An 18-year-old man running coaching classes in Agra was found dead in his SUV on the Tundla-Agra road here in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

Passersby spotted the Mahindra Thar parked in the forested area in Nagla Singhi. They found the body of a young man lying on the seat next to the driver's and informed the police.

Also Read | Leopard Attack in Uttar Pradesh: Big Cat Kills Man in Nagina Forest, Declared Man-Eater After Claiming 11 Lives.

The youth, identified as Agra-resident Dharamveer Yadav, was shot in his head.

Superintendent of Police (City) Sarvesh Kumar Mishra said the case is being investigated. Some pieces of evidence have also been found on the basis of which the case will be investigated, he said.

Also Read | Gujarat Muharram Tragedy: Two Die, 22 Injured of Electrocution During Tazia Procession in Rajkot.

According to the SP, Yadav, a resident of Mahua Kheda village in Tajganj area, used to operate coaching classes near Bhagwan Talkies in Agra.

He had left for Bhagwan Talkies from his house in the SUV at 5 pm on Friday, but he did not reach the coaching center. When his sister called him at 10 pm, he disconnected the phone saying he was busy somewhere. A call from Yadav's mobile phone was made to a family member around 1 am, but it could not be answered.

His relatives reached the spot and identified the body later in the day. Dog squad and forensic teams have done inspection of the spot and collected evidence, the SP added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)