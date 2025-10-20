Ayodhya, October 20: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday morning offered prayers at Ram Janambhoomi temple in Ayodhya on the occasion of Diwali. The Chief Minister also visited the Hanuman Garhi temple here to offer prayers. Scores of devotees, including women and children, thronged the Hanuman Garhi temple early morning today and offered prayers. Earlier in the day, Adityanath extended Diwali greetings, describing the festival as a "beacon of hope" for the soul and a sacred symbol of the "eternal victory of truth".

"Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all of you on the grand festival of Diwali, the sacred symbol of the eternal victory of truth, the eternal righteousness, and positivity! The festival of lights is not merely a ritual of lighting lamps, but a beacon of hope in the soul, a pulse of harmony in society, and a resolve for national resurgence. May the grace of Lord Shri Ram and Mother Janaki illuminate not only our homes but also our hearts, and may the lamp of faith, enthusiasm, and zeal be kindled in everyone's life--this is my prayer. Jai Jai Siyaram!" wrote CM Yogi Adityanath. Diwali 2025 Wishes: PM Narendra Modi Extends Diwali Greetings to Citizens, Says ‘May This Sacred Festival of Lights Illuminate Every Individual’s Life’.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended Diwali wishes to the people of India. In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Greetings on the occasion of Diwali. May this festival of lights illuminate our lives with harmony, happiness and prosperity. May the spirit of positivity prevail all around us." Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended greetings on the occasion of Diwali, praying for the prosperity of all. "Heartfelt Diwali greetings to all on this festival of lights and joy. I pray to Lord Shri Ram for the health and prosperity of all," Shah posted on X.

Union Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju also extended greetings on the occasion of Diwali, wishing love, peace and harmony across the country. "To all my fellow citizens, Happy Diwali! May the divine glow of diyas bring warmth, happiness & success to every home. May this festival inspire us to spread love, peace & harmony across our nation," Rijiju posted on X. On Deepotsav, Ayodhya entered the Guinness World Records by lighting over 26 lakh oil lamps and hosting the largest-ever Saryu aarti.

The event was organised by the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department in collaboration with the Ayodhya District Administration. In the largest display of oil lamps, 2,617,215 diyas were lit along the banks of the Saryu River. Many participants engaged in a simultaneous 'diya' rotation. According to officials, over 30,000 volunteers from universities, colleges, and various other departments took part in the diya-lighting and rotational activities. The diyas were arranged in a precise pattern to ensure accurate counting and verification by representatives from Guinness World Records. Diwali 2025 Wishes: Yogi Adityanath Extends Shubh Deepavali Greetings, Describes Festival As ‘Sacred Symbol of Eternal Victory of Truth, Eternal Righteousness and Positivity’.

Yogi Adityanath Offers Prayers at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple

CM Also Visited Hanuman Garhi Temple to Offer Prayers

In the Saryu aarti, 2,128 devotees performed the aarti on the evening of October 17. Diwali is a five-day festival that starts on Dhanteras. On Dhanteras, people buy jewellery or utensils and worship God. The second day is called Naraka Chaturdashi. It is also called Chhoti Diwali or Small Diwali. The third day of Diwali is the main day of the celebrations. People worship Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on this day and offer prayers to bless them with wealth and prosperity. The fourth day of Diwali is devoted to Govardhan Puja. The fifth day is called Bhai Dooj. On this day, sisters pray for their brothers to have long and happy lives by performing the Tika ceremony, and brothers give gifts to their sisters.

