Lucknow, December 22: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit Prayagraj on Monday to review preparations for Mahakumbh which will commence on January 13, 2025. Chief Minister Yogi will inspect the tent city set up in Naini, Arail, Mela Circuit House. Additionally, CM Yogi will also hold a review meeting regarding the preparations for Mahakumbh 2025.

The Mahakumbh held once every 12 years, is scheduled to begin on January 13 and conclude on February 26, 2025, in Prayagraj. The main bathing festival, known as the "Shahi Snan" (royal baths), will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami). Mahakumbh Mela 2025: Yogi Adityanath Led-UP Government To Feature Miniature Stages at 20 Locations for Cultural Events in Prayagraj From January 10 to February 24.

As part of the preparations for Mahakumbh 2025, 220 expert deep-sea divers from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) will be deployed at the Sangam waters. These divers will remain on high alert round-the-clock, supported by 700 boats, to ensure the safety of pilgrims during the holy bathing rituals.

In addition, teams from the NDRF, SDRF, water police, Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), and healthcare staff will coordinate efforts to provide safety and security for the devotees throughout the Kumbh Mela. According to officials, the Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation (UPSTDC) will enhance its tent-based deluxe accommodation facilities by establishing a 300-bed deluxe dormitory within the Maha Kumbh Mela area. This large-scale project, soon to be launched, aims to provide premium lodging options for visitors. Mahakumbh Mela 2025: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Inaugurates 25,000 Public Shelter Beds for Devotees in Prayagraj.

Uttar Pradesh's Culture Department will set up 20 small stages at key locations across Prayagraj, allowing tourists, devotees, and locals to experience the country's diverse cultural heritage for 45 days. Folk dance forms from various states across India will be performed on these stages.

Uttar Pradesh Police will integrate Artificial Intelligence (AI) and advanced technologies into their CCTV systems to enhance security for the millions of devotees expected to attend, Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar said.

