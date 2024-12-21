Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 21 (ANI): Under the guidance of the Yogi government, the Maha Kumbh 2025 will feature a vibrant display of India's cultural diversity from January 10 to February 24. The Uttar Pradesh Culture Department is finalizing preparations to present the rich folk arts of India during this period, a press release said.

The Culture Department will set up 20 small stages at key locations across Prayagraj, allowing tourists, devotees, and locals to experience the country's diverse cultural heritage for 45 days. Folk dance forms from various states across India will be performed on these stages.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Hails Diaspora in Kuwait, Says ‘India Has Potential to Become Skill Capital of World’.

Additionally, a special cultural stage will be erected in the Nagvasuki area, where Kalpvasis and devotees will be treated to spiritually enriching Ramlilas, adding a unique spiritual dimension to the cultural festivities.

The stages will be set up on the Rewa Mirzapur-Prayagraj road near Naini Chauraha Hanuman Temple; by the Sangam Dam near the Lete Hanuman Ji Temple in the vacant space adjacent to the fort wall; in front of Ewing Christian College in Gaughat; next to Minto Park Gate in Kidganj; near the exhibition site; at the corner of Kila Chauraha; along High Court-Dhoomanganj Road-Sulemsarai near Nagar Nigam Chauraha Gate No. 2 Hospital.

Also Read | 'Girlfriend Swapping' Racket Busted in Bengaluru: 2 Arrested For Blackmailing Victims With Intimate Photos and Videos After Woman Alleges Coercion.

The stages will also be set near Darbhanga Chauraha; near Civil Lines All Saints Cathedral Church (Patthar Wala Girijaghar); by the bus stop near Bishop Johnson College; under the statue of Maharishi Bhardwaj at Balson Chauraha; near the police booth at Johnsonganj Chauraha; at the left corner of Mishra Chauraha towards Public Service Commission; near the Deputy Director Horticulture Office next to Geeta Niketan Gate in Alopibagh; in front of Rajarshi Tandon Mandap near Mansarovar Cinema Chauraha-Rambagh Railway Station; University Road Chauraha along Pawan Vihar; next to the flower market at Arail turn; beside the newly constructed road on the banks of the Ganga under the Phaphamau bridge; along the road leading to the fair area from Gada Madhav Tiraha; near Maharishi Bhardwaj Tiraha heading to the fair area; and in the empty space near Nagvasuki Temple.

A wide variety of folk dances, including Faruahi, Dhobiya, Mayur, Karma, Vantangiya, Tharu, Awadhi, Dhedhiya, Chanchar, Rai, Pai-Danda, Saira, and Badhawa, will be showcased by over 10,000 folk artists. These programs will take place daily from 3 pm to 6 pm, offering a platform to over 10,000 folk artists from the state.

Ramlilas from various states, including the host Uttar Pradesh, will be staged during Maha Kumbh by the Culture Department. These performances will help maintain the spiritual energy among Kalpvasis and devotees. One of the key stages will be set up in the Nagvasuki area, where Ramlilas from Uttar Pradesh and other states will be performed.

Artists from Bharatiya Lok Kala Mandal (Udaipur), Yogesh Agarwal and team (Chhattisgarh), Ashok Mishra and team (Balaghat, Madhya Pradesh), Ratnakar Dramatic Art Production (Delhi), Mithilaanchal Avadh Adarsh Ramlila Foundation (Sitamarhi, Bihar), Tirthvasi Vahera (Odisha), Maa Nanda Mahila Ramlila Mangala Yoga Samiti Mahadev Suvidhanagar (Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand), Shri Ram Bharatiya Kala Kendra (Delhi), Devendra Bairagi and team (Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh), Aanjaneya Kala Mandal (Satna, Madhya Pradesh), and many other artists from various districts of Uttar Pradesh will also stage Ramlilas at this venue. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)