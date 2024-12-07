Prayagraj, December 7: With the aim of making Mahakumbh 2025 a grand event, the Uttar Pradesh government has made sure to give priorities to the facilities for the pilgrims as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated 100 public shelters with a capacity of 250 beds in the fair area on Saturday, totalling to having 25,000 beds available for pilgrims.

A computerized lost and found center has also been started in the Mahakumbh Mela area, an official statement mentioned. "The need for public shelters is important in view of the huge number of pilgrims and visitors during a grand event like the Maha Kumbh," CM Yogi said. Mahakumbh Mela 2025: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Inaugurates Jan Ashray Sthal in Prayagraj Ahead of Maha Kumbh.

Traditionally, pilgrims and saints spend time in open spaces or circulation areas, which creates many problems for them in cold weather. Keeping this in mind, the government has arranged public shelters with a total capacity of 25,000 beds.

"The aim of these shelters is to provide not only comfortable and safe stay to the pilgrims, but also to make their journey accessible and convenient," read the official statement. The public shelters prepared for the Maha Kumbh have been equipped with state-of-the-art facilities. Each shelter will have a capacity of 250 beds. Mattresses, pillows and clean sheets will be provided along with beds. Mahakumbh Mela 2025: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Reviews Mahakumbh Preparations in Prayagraj (Watch Video).

Separate toilets and bathrooms have been arranged for men and women. Regular cleaning, including change of sheets, has been ensured in these shelters. Apart from this, arrangements have been made for clean drinking water and round the clock (24x7) security.

"Devotees will be able to use these facilities at a nominal fee, which will provide an option to stay in Maha Kumbh to people of all sections," the statement mentioned. The government has also aimed to make the shelters cheap and accessible to devotees.

"The fee system for the use of public shelters has been kept simple and accessible. On normal days, devotees will have to pay Rs 100 for the first day and Rs 100 on the first day and Rs 200 on the second day for a two-day stay," read the statement.

On the days of the main bathing festival and around it, this fee will be Rs 200 for the first day and Rs 200 on the first day and Rs 400 on the second day for a two-day stay. Devotees can pay in cash or through digital means (UPI), after which they will be issued tickets, the statement added.

"This initiative is especially for those pilgrims who cannot afford hotels, guest houses or private camps. These public shelters will not only make their journey economical, but they will also be able to experience comfort and safety in the cold weather," said CM Yogi.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the computerized lost and found center in Prayagraj Mela area as part of preparations for Mahakumbh 2025. This center will be equipped with state-of-the-art technologies to resolve the problems related to missing of devotees immediately. This initiative will provide a safe and organized experience to the pilgrims.

"The government is fully committed to make Mahakumbh 2025 not only a religious event but also a living symbol of Indian culture and spirituality," the statement mentioned. Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta, Water Power Minister Swatantra Dev Singh, Mayor of Prayagraj, Fair Officer Vijay Kiran Anand and other officials were present with the Chief Minister in the program.

