Shahjahanpur, December 11: A couple and their eight-year-old son were killed after a speeding SUV rammed into their bike on Sunday, police said. UP Road Accident: Three Die on Spot After Motorbike Gets Hit by Unknown Vehicle in Hardoi.

Umesh (35), his wife Sheetal alias Seema (32) and their son Yash died on the spot, the said. Maharashtra Road Accident: Bus Carrying 48 Students Overturns in Raigad District, Many Injured.

The speeding SUV hit their bike from behind on the Bareilly-Etawah highway in the Madnapur area, said Sanjay Kumar, Additional Superintendent of Police. The vehicle has been seized, police said.

