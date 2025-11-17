Lucknow, November 17: Amid the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in 12 States and Union Territories, including Uttar Pradesh, Defence Minister and three-time Lucknow MP Rajnath Singh filled the enumeration form on Sunday and handed it over to SDM Sadar Manoj Singh for further action. The nationwide SIR Phase II is currently being conducted in Andaman and Nicobar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal. The final elector's list is scheduled to be published on February 7, 2026.

As per an X post by UP BJP, the party's State General Secretary (Organisation), Dharampal Singh, addressed the organisational meeting held in Ghaziabad for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), along with MLAs, BLA-1, and mandal presidents of Ghaziabad and Saharanpur metropolises and districts. Over 49.73 crore electors across 12 States and Union Territories have received their elector-specific Enumeration Forms (EFs) as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) Phase II, according to the Election Commission of India's latest bulletin on Sunday. Uttar Pradesh Voter List: How To Check Name in Electoral Roll of 2003 SIR at ceouttarpradesh.nic.in, Know Steps As Fresh Special Intensive Revision Exercise Continues.

Rajnath Singh Fills Out Enumeration Form for SIR in Lucknow

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh filled the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) form yesterday and handed it over to SDM Sadar Manoj Singh for further action. (Source: BJP, Lucknow) pic.twitter.com/aCl54c0Kmu — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) November 17, 2025

According to the ECI, 49,73,39,480 SIR forms have been successfully delivered to electors out of the 50,97,43,180 printed. The Enumeration Phase, which began on November 4, 2025, and continues till December 4, 2025, has seen 99.95 per cent of the forms printed and 97.52 per cent successfully distributed so far. Uttar Pradesh has reported a high completion level of 97.64 per cent, alongside Goa, Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, which achieved nearly 100 per cent distribution. While large States, such as Uttar Pradesh (97.64 per cent), Madhya Pradesh (99.45 per cent), Rajasthan (98.15 per cent), and Tamil Nadu (93.67 per cent), have also reported high completion levels. SIR List of Documents: Can Aadhaar Card, Passport Be Used as Identity Proof During SIR Exercise? Election Commission Announces Which Documents Are Acceptable.

The draft electoral rolls will be published on December 9, followed by a claims and objections period from December 9 to January 8, 2026. The Notice Phase (for hearing and verification) will take place between December 9 and January 31, 2026, with publication of Final Electoral Rolls on February 7, 2026. (ANI)

