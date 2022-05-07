Mathura (UP), May 6 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government will develop 14 tourist circuits to promote tourism in the state, a minister said on Friday.

One of these 14 tourist circuits would be dedicated to martyrs, Uttar Pradesh Minister for Tourism and Culture Jayveer Singh said.

Also Read | Low Pressure Area Area Near Andaman and Nicobar Islands To Intensify Into Cyclonic Storm by May 8: IMD.

Braj Bhoomi, the birthplace of Lord Krishna, would be developed as a new tourist hub displaying its ancient culture, the minister said after inaugurating the four-day Amrit Sangeet Utsav here.

The state government will develop new infrastructure and provide a facelift to Mathura with the cooperation of people, he said.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Man Strangles Wife to Death With Her Dupatta After She Confronts Him About His Affair.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)