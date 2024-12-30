Prayagraj (UP), Dec 30 (PTI) Preparations for the upcoming Maha Kumbh are in their final stages, with 40 crore devotees from all over the world expected to attend the mega event here from January 13 to February 26.

In compliance with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's instructions to ensure a 'digital' and 'cyber safe' Maha Kumbh, Uttar Pradesh Police has formulated a strategy to protect the devotees from cyber frauds.

Also Read | Sunburn Festival Tragedy: Delhi Resident Collapses and Dies While Attending 1st Day of Electronic Dance Music Festival in Dhargal Village, Probe Launched.

"We have prepared a multi-dimensional strategy to fight cybercrime during the Maha Kumbh. Apart from police officers, we have also roped in cyber experts from specialised institutions like IIT-Kanpur. Acting on the complaints received, police have already arrested some cyber frauds," Director General of Police (DGP), Prashant Kumar, said.

"We will also launch a comprehensive awareness campaign to protect the devotees from cybercrime during the event," he added.

Also Read | Raigad Shocker: Minor Girl on Her Way To Answer Nature’s Call in Korlai Village Raped After Man Lures Her to Fishing Boat, Accused Arrested.

A meeting of cyber experts and top police officials was held recently at the Integrated Command and Control Centre here which discussed various issues concerning cybercrime, the DGP said.

Held in hybrid mode under the chairmanship of Additional Director General of Police (Prayagraj Zone), Bhanu Bhaskar, the meeting was attended by professors from IIT-Kanpur, ADGP (cyber crime), Prayagraj police commissioner, IG (Prayagraj range), and cyber experts, among others.

The grand event will span 45 days, from 'Paush Poornima' on January 13 to 'Mahashivratri' on February 26.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)