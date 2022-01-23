Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 23 (ANI): In a new political development ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, BJP's ally Apna Dal has fielded a Muslim candidate Haider Ali Khan from the Suar assembly seat.

This is the first time since 2014 that the BJP ally has fielded a Muslim candidate.

The official Twitter handle confirmed that Haider Ali Khan will contest the assembly elections from the Suar assembly seat. Today, first list of official candidates of Apna Dal for Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections was released.

NDA's Haider Ali Khan will contest against Samajwadi Party's Abdullah Azam.

Abdullah Azam is the son of SP Lok Sabha MP Azam Khan.

Also, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will contest the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Mainpuri's Karhal constituency. He is currently a Lok Sabha MP from Azamgarh.

Elections to the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10.

The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

