Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 21 (ANI): Congress leader Mehraj Jahan threatened to self-immolate herself after she was denied a ticket from the Muzaffarnagar district for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections and termed the decision of the party as "injustice" despite working for the party for many years.

Jahan who is Muzzafarnagar's party secretary was also seen crying profusely in front of the camera after she was denied a ticket from Muzaffarnagar.

The video of Congress leader crying profusely and inconsolably for having denied a ticket by the party is viral on social media.

Mehraj accused his party of giving tickets to people with money and expressed disappointment for not providing tickets to those who have been working with the party for many years.

She further levelled the allegations against party leaders stating that Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi's 'Ladki hun Lad Sakti Hun' campaign is a mere tagline.

"I have been holding the Congress flag for years but today I feel cheated. As per the 40 per cent formula, the party should have cleared at least two female candidates for the six seats in the district. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra says 'Ladki hun Lad Sakti Hun' but the Congress party does not care about daughters. If I don't get justice, I will commit suicide," she said.

Speaking to the media, Meraj Jahan also talked about her work in the party for the last 13 years.

"The reason behind my tears is that it has been 12 to 13 years in Congress, previously also I was supposed to get a ticket but due to alliance with Lok Dal it got cancelled, it's okay no problem. Now Priyanka Gandhi came with the campaign- Ladki Hu Lad Sakti Hu', people like me have been working on ground level, we are the experienced leaders, we raised Congress' flag, we spent for the party, efforts are ours, we keep the party alive now when it came to the election they gave the ticket to someone else, is this not injustice? Priyanka Gandhi claims that she is here to empower women but the ground reality is something else only," said the Congress leader.

Congress on Thursday announced the second list of candidates on 41 assembly seats for the upcoming polls in Uttar Pradesh.

The party has fielded Subodh Sharma from Muzaffarnagar.

Uttar Pradesh assembly elections will be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7.

The counting of votes will be done on March 10. (ANI)

