Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 2 (ANI): As many as three members of a family were killed in firing over a land dispute in the Malihabad area of Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, said the police on Friday.

According to the police, there was a dispute over a piece of land between two groups of the family.

"As of now, the investigation has revealed that there was a dispute over land between two groups of the same family. Today, an accountant came to their place for the land measurement. However, there erupted a clash between the two groups, eventually leading to the firing. Three people, including a 17-year-old teenager, his mother and his uncle, were killed by a relative of theirs," said S.B. Shiradkar, Additional Director General of Police, Lucknow.

"Meanwhile, we have seized the rifle used in the incident and the vehicle on which the accused came here. Also, we have detained some of their associates. Efforts are underway to nab the accused," added the ADG.

Further probes are underway. More details are awaited. (ANI)

