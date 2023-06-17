Gorakhpur, June 17: Two workers were injured when a building collapsed near CBCID office in Mohaddipur on Saturday. No casualties have been reported in the incident. Thane Building Collapse: Slab of House in Seven-Storey Building Collapses in Naupada Area, Three Injured.

In this regard, ADM Finance Rajesh Kumar Singh said the two injured victims were taken to a nearby hospital. 2 Killed in Roof Collapse in UP.

"It is an old building. Two people got injured in the incident and they have been taken to the nearby hospital," he told ANI. Further details are awaited.

