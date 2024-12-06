Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 6 (ANI): To enhance the spiritual essence and grandeur of Mahakumbh 2025, the Uttar Pradesh government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, will continue the cherished tradition of showering flowers from helicopters--a practice that has become a hallmark of reverence for Sanatan culture and faith.

Prayagraj Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant stated that, under the Chief Minister's guidance, flower showers have been organised during various religious events in the past, such as the Kumbh, Magh Mela, and Kanwar Yatra. He said, "This revered tradition will also be upheld during Mahakumbh 2025, with plans to extend flower showers not only over the Sangam Nose but also across all major ghats, in view of the anticipated increase in the number of devotees. Detailed action plans for this are underway."

Since the inception of the Yogi government, the tradition of showering flowers on devotees in Uttar Pradesh has become a profound symbol of respect for Sanatan culture and faith. Whether it is the holy bathing festivals during Kumbh, the Magh Mela, or the Kanwar Yatra, the government consistently honours devotees through this heartfelt gesture.

In 2021, millions of devotees witnessed this spectacular act on the auspicious day of Mauni Amavasya, garnering widespread appreciation and making #PushpVarsha trend widely on social media.

For Mahakumbh 2025, this beloved tradition is set to be organised on an even larger scale, further enriching the spiritual atmosphere and leaving a lasting impression on devotees from across the world. (ANI)

