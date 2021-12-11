Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], December 11 (ANI): Malayalam Filmmaker Ali Akbar said that he and his wife will convert to Hinduism and has adopted a new name as Ramasimhan on Saturday following the alleged incidents of some Muslims putting smiley emoticons below the posts and comments on social media related to the death of the chief of defence staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat in a chopper crash on December 8.

He also suggested that government should identify such anti-social elements and punish for their act.

He announced renouncing Islam religion after he found smiley emoticons on social media platforms disrespecting and dishonouring a brave officer like CDS General Bipin Rawat.

Speaking to ANI, Akbar said, "After the tragic death of CDS Bipin Rawat, several social media handles posted smiley emoticons and celebrated the death of Gen Rawat. They were basically from one specific community that are believers of the Muslim faith. If I am questioning their provocative and anti-national statements then it doesn't mean that I am an anti-religion. I am standing with the nation against such communalism and deplorable statements."

He questioned the silence of Muslim religious leaders on these posts. He said, "Several top Muslim religious leaders saw this post, but they did not react to it. I cannot be part of such a religion. It's a protest against those Muslims who were putting smileys emoticons on posts related to the death of CDS General Bipin Rawat. Why are religious leaders not correcting them?"

On reports that some of the handles were fake and some of them posted emoticons inadvertently, the filmmaker said, "...if such is the case, then there is government and existence of rule of law. They should be identified and punished. How come a section of people from one specific community post abusive comments? One of the social media handles belongs to a doctor in the medical college." (ANI)

