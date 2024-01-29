Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 29 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday watched the live telecast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024' programme with students at GGIC Kaulagarh in Dehradun.

On this occasion, CM Dhami also presented the book 'Exam Warriors' written by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the students.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Woman's Body With Neck Slit, Over 20 Injuries Marks Found Near Shakurbasti Railway Yard, Accused Arrested.

CM Dhami said that during the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha', the students preparing for the exam got the opportunity to listen to the Prime Minister's inspirational, pithy and practical address.

"Our entire life is a test and victory and defeat in this test are not as important as our positive thinking, because a person with positive thinking cannot fail in any test of life. Be it Mann Ki Baat or Pariksha Pe Charcha, the Prime Minister has worked to inspire people through both these programs," he said.

Also Read | Fatwa Against Umer Ahmed Ilyasi: Fatwa Issued Against Chief Imam for Attending ‘Pran Pratishtha’ Ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya (Watch Video).

He said that just as parents and family members try to make children mentally strong before the examinations, in the same way, Prime Minister Narendra Modi encourages students through the programme.

"Under the leadership of PM Modi, India's respect, honour and self-respect have increased at the global level. He appealed to the parents of the students appearing in the examination not to put unnecessary pressure on their children at the time of the examination," he said.

CM Dhami told all the students to work as leaders in whatever field they like to work in their lives. "Whatever goal you want to set in life, be fully dedicated to achieving it," he said.

He also said that the talent of any child cannot be assessed based on success or failure in any one examination, because talent and intellectual ability are above any examination. He told the students to read the biographies of great people.

"This inspires me to move forward in life and most of the people who have done great work in society have moved ahead from ordinary circumstances. When positive thinking is mixed with hard work, then no one can stop a person from being successful," CM Dhami added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged parents to avoid comparing the performance of their wards with that of the latter's friends or siblings as such a practice of "running commentary" will prove detrimental to a child's future.

The Prime Minister made these remarks during an interaction with students at the seventh edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha', a programme where he attempts to create a stress-free atmosphere for youngsters who are preparing to take their exams.

There is a pressure that we have set for ourselves like we have to get up at 4 am. We have to study till 11 pm and solve these many answers, I think we should not stretch ourselves so much that our ability gets broken. We should do it in increments, slowly, PM Modi said.

He also said that the 7th edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' recorded a massive 2.26 crore registration on the MyGov portal. PM Modi added that this shows the extensive enthusiasm among students nationwide, eager to participate in this distinctive event and interact with the Prime Minister. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)