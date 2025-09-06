Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 6 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday inaugurated 13 long-range modern sirens at the Dalanwala Police Station premises in Dehradun, marking a key step in strengthening the state's disaster management preparedness.

Speaking at the event, Dhami underscored the importance of the new system, noting that Uttarakhand's hilly terrain leaves it highly vulnerable to natural calamities such as landslides, cloudbursts, floods, and earthquakes, an official release said.

"We all know that being a hilly state, Uttarakhand is always prone to disasters. Every district is affected by this disaster. Our entire state is suffering from disaster. Landslides, cloudbursts, floods, natural disasters like earthquakes, avalanches, all these keep giving challenges to our state from time to time," he said.

The Chief Minister explained that the newly installed sirens, with ranges of 8 and 16 kilometers, will significantly improve early warning mechanisms.

"This year, we have had to face more disasters. Our government is constantly trying to reduce the damage caused by these disasters. We are constantly working to strengthen the disaster early warning system in the state. In this sequence, our government has for the first time installed 13 state-of-the-art long-range sirens in Dehradun so that people can be alerted on time in every emergency situation. These sirens with a range of eight kilometers and sixteen kilometers will not only alert us during natural disasters but will also prove to be very useful from the point of view of civil security," he added.

CM Dhami further said, "I believe that if people get a timely warning, not only can the loss of life and property be reduced, but relief and rescue operations can be conducted more effectively in case of disaster. We can provide help to them..."

"These long-range sirens will not remain limited to issuing warnings about potential disasters, but will also help in spreading awareness among the general public and ensuring timely action. The sirens have been installed in crowded areas, sensitive locations, and disaster-prone regions," he asserted.

The Chief Minister directed officials to conduct regular testing of this system and raise public awareness about it, ensuring maximum utility during emergencies.

He appreciated the joint efforts being made by the Disaster Management Department and the Uttarakhand Police.

Meanwhile, on this occasion, the Chief Minister also inspected the Child-Friendly Police Station established at the Dalanwala Police Station.

During the program, retired police personnel, the Uttarakhand PCS Association, and officials and staff of Uttarakhand Police presented donation cheques to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. (ANI)

