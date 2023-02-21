Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], February 21 (ANI): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday held a review meeting with senior officers in connection with the preparations for the Char Dham Yatra at Veer Chandra Singh Garhwali Bhawan of the state secretariat.

Given the unprecedented number of pilgrims who participated in the Char Dham Yatra last year, the government will undertake fresh preparations to ease the yatra this year. Last year footfall had nearly crossed the 22 lakh mark according to the official data for Chardham and Hemkunt Sahib yatra.

This time one of the key areas to focus on around this preparation review meeting will be the Joshimath land subsidence issue. Joshimath is considered to be the last stop to reach the holy Badrinath Dham. After the occurrence of land subsidence in the town of Joshimath, the construction of the all-weather Char Dham road has already been halted.

Last month CM Dhami while talking to the media assured that Joshimath won't affect the Chardham yatra and that necessary steps will be taken to ensure pilgrim safety.

Char Dham Yatra is all set to begin on April 2022. (ANI)

