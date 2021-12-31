Dehradun, December 31: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the 'State Credit Seminar' programme, organised by NABARD in Dehradun on Friday.

Dhami said, "The development work of the state is a collective journey of all of us. In this, everyone has to carry forward their responsibility with full dedication. NABARD will have an important contribution in making Uttarakhand the best state and boosting rural businesses. With the inspiration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, everyone will have to work together to make Uttarakhand the best state in every field in the year 2025."

Also Read | Omicron in Mumbai: Police Impose 5 PM to 5 AM Curbs on Visiting Beaches, Gardens, Other Public Places Till January 15 Amid New COVID-19 Variant Spread.

According to Dhami, NABARD has an important contribution to the development of the state. Roads, storage systems, drinking water, irrigation have been improved through infrastructure-related schemes. NABARD has also contributed to the empowerment of women especially by strengthening priority sectors and generating livelihood through women self-help groups.

He further said that small farmers and common people should get the benefits of the schemes. Innovation is needed in agriculture, horticulture, industries. New technology has to be adopted.

Also Read | Magh Mela 2021: 3,000 Religious Outfits Seek Land to Set Up Camps at 47-Day Long Event.

While appreciating the homestay scheme, CM Dhami said that at present, eight thousand people are generating employment through the homestay scheme and homestay is one of the best examples of business to help common people. "Due to this, our youth are getting employment on one hand, while on the other hand people from abroad are getting acquainted with the culture of Uttarakhand, added CM Dhami.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)